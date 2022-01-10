Pasay's Layug St. on granular lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

Layug Street in Pasay under granular lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A volunteer checks documents of a resident entering Layug Street in Barangay 2, Zone 1, Pasay City on Monday, after it was placed under granular lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 infections. City and Municipal mayors are authorized to impose granular lockdowns in areas where clustering of coronavirus infections is reported for a duration of 14 days. Affected households will be provided assistance by the local government units and the social welfare department.