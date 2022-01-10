Pasay's Layug St. on granular lockdown

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Layug Street in Pasay under granular lockdown Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2022 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A volunteer checks documents of a resident entering Layug Street in Barangay 2, Zone 1, Pasay City on Monday, after it was placed under granular lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 infections. City and Municipal mayors are authorized to impose granular lockdowns in areas where clustering of coronavirus infections is reported for a duration of 14 days. Affected households will be provided assistance by the local government units and the social welfare department. Omicron spread tremendous but Alert level 3 sufficient for now - presidential adviser Read More: COVID19 granular lockdown IATF Alert level 3 Pasay Layug Street Pasay City COVID coronavirus /news/01/10/22/paracetamol-supply-to-normalize-after-replenishment/news/01/10/22/govt-mulls-shorter-covid-19-isolation-for-more-people/overseas/01/10/22/rapid-nose-swab-tests-for-covid-may-not-detect-omicron-quickly-enough-expert/life/01/10/22/mga-batang-may-covid-symptoms-paano-bibigyan-ng-home-care/business/01/10/22/imf-warns-developing-countries-of-economic-turbulence