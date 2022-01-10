Home > News MULTIMEDIA Caloocan City Jail riot BJMP National Capital Region handout Posted at Jan 10 2022 08:13 PM | Updated as of Jan 10 2022 08:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the police Special Tactics and Response Team guard persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Caloocan City Jail after a riot broke out on Monday. Four PDLs were seriously injured in the riot, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. Read More: jail riot PDLs Caloocan police jail riot /video/business/01/10/22/mga-opisina-pilay-ang-operasyon-dahil-sa-covid-19-surge/news/01/10/22/nagpakilalang-asawa-ng-basketbolista-arestado-sa-rentangay/life/01/10/22/little-catriona-kendra-kramers-portrait-goes-viral/video/news/01/10/22/tips-paano-magpagaling-sa-covid-19-habang-nasa-bahay/news/01/10/22/4-pdls-hurt-in-caloocan-city-jail-riot-official