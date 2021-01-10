MULTIMEDIA
A day after the feast of the Black Nazarene
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 10 2021 03:35 PM
Devotees continue to flock to Quiapo Church in Manila on Sunday, a day after the feast of the Black Nazarene, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the cancellation of the annual procession, around 400,000 devotees went to Quiapo Church to hear Mass between Friday and Saturday, according to the Philippine National Police estimate.
