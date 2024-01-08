MULTIMEDIA

Traslacion of the Black Nazarene begins

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The 'andas' carrying the Black Nazarene makes its way amid a thick crowd of Catholic devotees as the annual Traslacion begins at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Tuesday. Millions of devotees are expected to participate in the Traslacion, which commemorates the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros to the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno on January 9, 1787

