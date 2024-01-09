Home  >  News

Kagay-anons hold Black Nazarene procession

Cagayan De Oro Information Office

Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:23 AM

Policemen assist as devotees carry the image of the Black Nazarene during a procession in Cagayan de Oro on January 9, 2024. Thousands of Catholic devotees participated in the procession which was done simultaneously with the Traslacion in Manila. 

