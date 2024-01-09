Home > News MULTIMEDIA Kagay-anons hold Black Nazarene procession Cagayan De Oro Information Office Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Policemen assist as devotees carry the image of the Black Nazarene during a procession in Cagayan de Oro on January 9, 2024. Thousands of Catholic devotees participated in the procession which was done simultaneously with the Traslacion in Manila. Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno2024 Quiapo Traslacion Cagayan De Oro /news/01/09/24/traslacions-return-delights-nazarene-devotees/sports/01/09/24/nba-paolo-banchero-magic-take-on-titanic-timberwolves/video/news/01/09/24/stop-climbing-on-nazareno-andas-devotees-told/news/01/09/24/catholics-swarm-black-nazarene-in-feverish-parade/news/multimedia/photo/01/09/24/moisture-covers-the-black-nazarene-enclosure