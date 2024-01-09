MULTIMEDIA

A prayer and the Traslacion rope

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees scramble to touch the rope used to pull the carriage carrying the Black Nazarene as it passes through the narrow streets of Arlegui enroute to Fraternal Streets in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday. Devotees believe that holding the rope while saying a prayer will give them luck as part of their devotion.