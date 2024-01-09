Home > News MULTIMEDIA A prayer and the Traslacion rope Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees scramble to touch the rope used to pull the carriage carrying the Black Nazarene as it passes through the narrow streets of Arlegui enroute to Fraternal Streets in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday. Devotees believe that holding the rope while saying a prayer will give them luck as part of their devotion. Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno2024 Quiapo Traslacion /entertainment/01/09/24/kyle-echarri-remembers-late-sister-bella-on-her-birthday/news/01/09/24/177-cops-in-metro-manila-face-drug-raps-marcos/news/01/09/24/traslacions-return-delights-nazarene-devotees/sports/01/09/24/nba-paolo-banchero-magic-take-on-titanic-timberwolves/video/news/01/09/24/stop-climbing-on-nazareno-andas-devotees-told