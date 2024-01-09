Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Contemplation and prayer to the Black Nazarene

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 04:05 PM

Contemplation and prayer to the Black Nazarene

Devotees climb the 'andas’ to venerate the Black Nazarene, as it passes through P. Casal Street in Quiapo, Manila during the commemoration of the Traslacion on Tuesday. Philippine National Police earlier placed the number of attendees of the annual Traslacion at more than 3 million people.

Read More:  Black Nazarene   Nazareno 2024   Quiapo   Traslacion   Nazareno   Traslacion 2024  