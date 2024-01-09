MULTIMEDIA

Contemplation and prayer to the Black Nazarene

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees climb the 'andas’ to venerate the Black Nazarene, as it passes through P. Casal Street in Quiapo, Manila during the commemoration of the Traslacion on Tuesday. Philippine National Police earlier placed the number of attendees of the annual Traslacion at more than 3 million people.