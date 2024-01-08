MULTIMEDIA

Black Nazarene prayer stations along Traslacion route

Basilio Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Devotees prepare replicas of the Black Nazarene in one of the prayer stations along the route of the Black Nazarene procession in Manila on January 8, 2024. Thousands of devotees are expected to join the “Traslacion,” or the annual grand procession of the Black Nazarene on January 9.