Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tens of thousands flock to Quiapo for Nazareno 2023 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2023 03:54 PM Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church on the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Monday. The Nazareno 2023 celebration excludes the re-enactment of the Traslacion, the transfer of the life-size image of the Black Nazarene, from Intramuros to Quiapo Church for the third year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno 2023 Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene Catholic devotees Celebration of the Black Nazarene Quiapo Church