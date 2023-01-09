Home  >  News

Tens of thousands flock to Quiapo for Nazareno 2023

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2023 03:54 PM

Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church on the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Monday. The Nazareno 2023 celebration excludes the re-enactment of the Traslacion, the transfer of the life-size image of the Black Nazarene, from Intramuros to Quiapo Church for the third year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

