Parents, teachers seek action vs school principal
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 09 2023 02:20 PM
Officers of the Caloocan High School Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) hold a silent protest in front of the Department of Education district office in Caloocan City on Monday, as they submit their request for urgent action against the school’s principal. The group urged the district office to look into the allegations of misconduct and questionable behavior on the current school principal, citing harassment, abuse of authority and behavior unbecoming of a government official.
