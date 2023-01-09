MULTIMEDIA

Parents, teachers seek action vs school principal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Officers of the Caloocan High School Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) hold a silent protest in front of the Department of Education district office in Caloocan City on Monday, as they submit their request for urgent action against the school’s principal. The group urged the district office to look into the allegations of misconduct and questionable behavior on the current school principal, citing harassment, abuse of authority and behavior unbecoming of a government official.