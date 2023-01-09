Pagpupugay sa Nazareno

MULTIMEDIA

Long lines as devotees pay tribute to Black Nazarene

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees line up to venerate the image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday. Tens of thousands flocked to Quirino Grandstand and the Quiapo Church to pay tribute to the Black Nazarene as thanksgiving for answered prayers.