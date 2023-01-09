Home > News MULTIMEDIA Long lines as devotees pay tribute to Black Nazarene Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2023 11:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees line up to venerate the image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday. Tens of thousands flocked to Quirino Grandstand and the Quiapo Church to pay tribute to the Black Nazarene as thanksgiving for answered prayers. Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno 2023 Pagpupugay sa Nazareno Catholic devotees Celebration of the Black Nazarene /business/01/09/23/philippines-gir-level-at-96-billion-as-of-end-december-bsp/sports/01/09/23/sabalenka-sends-australian-open-warning-with-adelaide-triumph/sports/01/09/23/fritz-beats-berrettini-as-usa-win-inaugural-united-cup/news/01/09/23/mga-pinoy-sa-thailand-binalaan-laban-sa-human-trafficking/sports/01/09/23/djokovic-survives-marathon-before-winning-adelaide-title