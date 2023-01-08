Home  >  News

Thousands attend ‘Misa Mayor’ honoring the Black Nazarene

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2023 07:20 AM

Black Nazarene devotees attend 'Misa Mayor'

Catholic devotees attend the “Misa Mayor” at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Monday. Around 92,000 people attended the midnight Mass celebrated by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula.

