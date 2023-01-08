Black Nazarene devotees attend 'Misa Mayor'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thousands attend ‘Misa Mayor’ honoring the Black Nazarene Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2023 07:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees attend the “Misa Mayor” at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Monday. Around 92,000 people attended the midnight Mass celebrated by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula. Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno 2023 Misa Mayor Catholic devotees Celebration of the Black Nazarene /video/news/01/09/23/mga-deboto-ng-itim-na-nazareno-patuloy-ang-pagdagsa/overseas/01/09/23/indians-evacuated-from-sinking-holy-town/sports/01/09/23/nba-harden-posts-triple-double-as-76ers-cruise-past-pistons/life/01/09/23/prince-harry-says-memoirs-written-to-combat-spin-and-distortion/video/news/01/09/23/trough-of-lpa-to-bring-rains-to-vismin-pagasa