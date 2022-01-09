MULTIMEDIA

2022 Traslacion suspension leaves Quiapo without a crowd

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The surrounding area of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) in Manila City is seen without a crowd following the suspension of physical Masses and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on Sunday. Hourly Masses are being streamed live through the social media accounts of the Quiapo Church, for devotees of the Black Nazarene in the absence of physical activities.



