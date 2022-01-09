Home > News MULTIMEDIA 2022 Traslacion suspension leaves Quiapo without a crowd Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2022 11:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The surrounding area of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) in Manila City is seen without a crowd following the suspension of physical Masses and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on Sunday. Hourly Masses are being streamed live through the social media accounts of the Quiapo Church, for devotees of the Black Nazarene in the absence of physical activities. Traslacion 2022: Walang dagsa ng mga deboto sa Quiapo Church Read More: Black Nazarene Traslacion Traslacion 2022 Quiapo Church COVID-19 Alert level 3 Itim na Nazareno /news/01/09/22/c-luzon-calabarzon-covid-cases-nearing-delta-surge-level/sports/01/09/22/nba-browns-triple-double-leads-celtics-past-knicks/sports/01/09/22/nba-pistons-hold-on-to-beat-reeling-magic/sports/01/09/22/nba-sabonis-scores-career-high-42-as-pacers-nip-jazz/video/life/01/09/22/throwback-effects-of-eating-too-much-canned-food