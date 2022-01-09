Quiapo Church streams Masses for 2022 Traslacion

MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo Church streams hourly Masses for 2022 Traslacion

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, D.D., Vicar Apostolic of Taytay, Palawan, leads the Mass in an empty Quiapo Church, Manila in celebration of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord and the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Sunday. Physical Masses and the annual procession of the Black Nazarene were suspended due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.