Thousands pay tribute to Black Nazarene amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees observe physical distancing while attending mass in commemoration of the annual Traslacion of the Black Nazarene outside the Quiapo church in Manila on Saturday. Thousands of devotees lined up for the “pagtanaw” or “pagpupugay” with the cancellation of the annual procession due to the COVID-19 pandemic.