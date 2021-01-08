Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands pay tribute to Black Nazarene amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2021 05:58 AM

Thousands pay tribute to Black Nazarene amid COVID-19 pandemic

Catholic devotees observe physical distancing while attending mass in commemoration of the annual Traslacion of the Black Nazarene outside the Quiapo church in Manila on Saturday. Thousands of devotees lined up for the “pagtanaw” or “pagpupugay” with the cancellation of the annual procession due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More:  : Traslacion 2021   Quiapo Church   Black Nazarene   pagpupugay   pagtanaw   COVID-19 pandemic   physical distancing   multimedia   multimedia photo  