Manila churches celebrate Mass to mark Feast of the Black Nazarene

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees attend a Mass at the San Sebastian Church in Manila to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. The Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, urged devotees to attend masses at the San Sebastian Church, Santa Cruz Church and Binondo Church to avoid crowding at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The traditional Traslacion or grand procession to mark the feast was canceled this year because of the pandemic.