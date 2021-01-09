MULTIMEDIA

Contact tracing for Black Nazarene devotees

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Devotees line up along Quezon Boulevard corner Lerma Street to submit their contact tracing forms before heading to Quiapo Church in Manila to attend a Mass in celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. The Department of Health raised concern on reported overcrowding in some areas as minimum health protocols are being imposed during the religious event due to the COVID-19 threat.