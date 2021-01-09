MULTIMEDIA

Religious reflection

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Quiapo Church is reflected on a devotee’s face shield after a Mass in celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. Thousands of devotees line up outside the church to attend one of 15 Masses to venerate the Black Nazarene in lieu of the traditional Traslacion, a grand procession that draws millions annually that was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.