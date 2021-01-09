Home > News MULTIMEDIA Religious reflection George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2021 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The Quiapo Church is reflected on a devotee’s face shield after a Mass in celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. Thousands of devotees line up outside the church to attend one of 15 Masses to venerate the Black Nazarene in lieu of the traditional Traslacion, a grand procession that draws millions annually that was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DOH flags crowding at Nazareno feast; organizers say devotees disciplined Read More: Black Nazarene catholicism Feast of the Black Nazarene Quiapo Church religion Traslacion Traslacion 2021 /overseas/01/09/21/3-arrested-in-india-for-axing-endangered-dolphin-to-death/entertainment/01/09/21/benbens-percussionist-toni-muoz-to-take-a-break-after-surgery/sports/01/09/21/football-atletico-madrid-game-lost-in-spanish-snowstorm/sports/01/09/21/tennis-russian-qualifier-gasanova-stuns-pliskova-in-abu-dhabi/sports/01/09/21/olympics-high-risk-people-must-get-priority-over-athletes-for-vaccine-wiebe