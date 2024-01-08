Home  >  News

Securing the Black Nazarene procession

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2024 09:06 PM

Securing the Traslacion

Composite units of the Philippine National Police converge at Plaza Miranda in Manila  on Monday before being deployed to various areas along the route of the Traslacion. The biggest religious procession around the Black Nazarene of Quiapo Church begins right after midnight with a mass to be led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula. 

