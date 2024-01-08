Securing the Traslacion

MULTIMEDIA

Securing the Black Nazarene procession

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Composite units of the Philippine National Police converge at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Monday before being deployed to various areas along the route of the Traslacion. The biggest religious procession around the Black Nazarene of Quiapo Church begins right after midnight with a mass to be led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.