Securing the Traslacion

MULTIMEDIA
Securing the Black Nazarene procession
Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 08 2024 09:06 PM

Composite units of the Philippine National Police converge at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Monday before being deployed to various areas along the route of the Traslacion. The biggest religious procession around the Black Nazarene of Quiapo Church begins right after midnight with a mass to be led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.