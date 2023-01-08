Home  >  News

Devotees camp at Quirino Grandstand for Nazareno celebration

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2023 09:21 PM

Waiting for Nazareno Mass

Catholic devotees camp in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday for the evening vigil as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. A “Misa Mayor” will be celebrated by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula on January 9 at midnight to mark the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros to Quiapo Church. 

