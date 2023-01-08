Waiting for Nazareno Mass

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Devotees camp at Quirino Grandstand for Nazareno celebration Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2023 09:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees camp in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday for the evening vigil as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. A “Misa Mayor” will be celebrated by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula on January 9 at midnight to mark the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros to Quiapo Church. Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno 2023 Quirino Grandstand Misa Mayor Catholic devotees /overseas/01/08/23/two-killed-in-ukraine-despite-russia-ceasefire-kyiv/video/entertainment/01/08/23/dolly-de-leon-nasa-amerika-na-para-sa-golden-globes/video/news/01/08/23/mabuting-ugnayan-ng-ph-china-itutuloy-marcos/video/news/01/08/23/normal-ang-situwasyon-sa-hanay-ng-militar-afp/sports/01/08/23/ginebra-pounces-on-undermanned-bay-area-for-3-2-finals-lead