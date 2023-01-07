Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

'Walk of Faith' celebrates the Black Nazarene without the statue

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2023 06:18 AM

Procession celebrating the Black Nazarene

Catholic devotees numbering 88,000 join the Walk of Faith in Manila on January 8, 2023, part of this year’s celebration of the Black Nazarene. In place of the traditional Traslacion, where the life-size image of the Black Nazarene is paraded, the procession wove along the streets from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church but without the revered statue. 

