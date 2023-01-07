Procession celebrating the Black Nazarene

MULTIMEDIA

'Walk of Faith' celebrates the Black Nazarene without the statue

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic devotees numbering 88,000 join the Walk of Faith in Manila on January 8, 2023, part of this year’s celebration of the Black Nazarene. In place of the traditional Traslacion, where the life-size image of the Black Nazarene is paraded, the procession wove along the streets from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church but without the revered statue.