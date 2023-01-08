Lining up for Mass at Quiapo Church

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees line up for Mass at Quiapo Church

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church for the early morning regular Mass on Sunday, as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. A "Walk of Faith", where tens of thousands tread the route of the traditional Traslacion sans the revered life-size image of the Black Nazarene, was held prior to the regular Sunday masses.