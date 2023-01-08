Home > News MULTIMEDIA A prayer to the Black Nazarene Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2023 09:36 AM | Updated as of Jan 08 2023 10:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Catholic devotee prays during a Mass at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Sunday. Thousands of devotees joined the “Walk of Faith” following the route of the traditional Traslacion from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church sans the revered life-size image of the Black Nazarene. Tens of thousands join Nazareno 2023 activities Thousands of Filipinos march in reverence of Black Nazarene Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno 2023 Walk of Faith Catholic devotees /sports/01/08/23/nfl-bills-hamlin-says-the-love-has-been-overwhelming/sports/01/08/23/nfl-mahomes-sets-record-as-chiefs-secure-afc-top-seed/classified-odd/01/08/23/bionic-penis-synthetic-tissue-restores-erections-in-pigs/news/01/08/23/magnitude-5-quake-strikes-davao-oriental/news/01/08/23/88000-devotees-join-walk-of-faith-for-black-nazarene