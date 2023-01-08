Home  >  News

A prayer to the Black Nazarene

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2023 09:36 AM | Updated as of Jan 08 2023 10:19 AM

A Catholic devotee prays during a Mass at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Sunday. Thousands of devotees joined the “Walk of Faith” following the route of the traditional Traslacion from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church sans the revered life-size image of the Black Nazarene. 

 

