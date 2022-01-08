A different Traslacion

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quiapo Church cordoned off with the suspension of Traslacion 2022 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2022 09:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Plaza Miranda remains empty as police officers barricade the surrounding area of the Quiapo Church on Saturday. Authorities placed plastic barriers and cordoned off the roads leading to the church to prevent devotees from coming in, with the suspension of physical Masses and the procession due to the rising COVID-19 infections in the National Capital Region. Read More: Black Nazarene Traslacion Traslacion 2022 Quiapo Church COVID-19 Alert level 3 /entertainment/01/08/22/raf-nathan-juane-tagumpay-sa-unang-task-sa-pbb/overseas/01/08/22/world-tops-2-million-new-daily-covid-cases-tally/sports/01/08/22/bleague-ramos-toyama-rally-to-down-akita/sports/01/08/22/amid-obiena-patafa-row-poc-to-help-vaulter-find-funds/video/news/01/08/22/may-covid-at-nagpapagaling-sa-bahay-ito-ang-ilang-tips