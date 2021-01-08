MULTIMEDIA

A view from the top

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees practice physical distancing as they attend mass at the Quiapo Church on Friday, a day before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. The group Hijos de Nazareno Central appealed to fellow devotees to follow COVID-19 protocols during the masses on the feast day of the Black Nazarene as the traditional Traslacion, which draws millions annually, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.