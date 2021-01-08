Home > News MULTIMEDIA A view from the top George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2021 05:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees practice physical distancing as they attend mass at the Quiapo Church on Friday, a day before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. The group Hijos de Nazareno Central appealed to fellow devotees to follow COVID-19 protocols during the masses on the feast day of the Black Nazarene as the traditional Traslacion, which draws millions annually, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pagsunod sa physical distancing, hamon sa Pista ng Itim na Nazareno Quiapo Church umapelang huwag dagsain ang simbahan sa Sabado Read More: Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene Quiapo Church physical distancing COVID-19 coronavirus multimedia multimedia photos Nazareno 2021 /spotlight/01/08/21/2020-hit-temperature-record-eu-climate-service-says/overseas/01/08/21/london-declares-emergency-over-out-of-control-coronavirus/entertainment/01/08/21/all-tvs-computers-gone-xian-lim-reveals-nightmare-robbery-of-his-home/business/01/08/21/tesla-market-value-crosses-800-billion-for-the-first-time/news/01/08/21/davao-city-to-start-talks-with-astrazeneca-to-buy-covid-19-vaccine