MULTIMEDIA
Black Nazarene devotees attend mass amid pandemic
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 08 2021 12:28 PM

Devotees attend the Friday masses outside Quiapo church, a day before the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Church and government authorities have imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as people observe the annual tradition.