Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Black Nazarene devotees attend mass amid pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2021 12:28 PM

Black Nazarene devotees attend mass amid pandemic

Devotees attend the Friday masses outside Quiapo church, a day before the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Church and government authorities have imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as people observe the annual tradition.

Read More:  Black Nazarene   Nazareno   Quiapo   Quiapo Church   coronavirus   COVID19   pandemic   physical distancing  