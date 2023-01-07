Sans Traslacion, Black Nazarene devotees show faith

MULTIMEDIA

Sans Traslacion, Black Nazarene devotees still show faith

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees line up at the Quirino Grandstand on Saturday for the Pagpupugay, one of the changes made to this year’s celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. While devotees were allowed to gather at the grandstand to show devotion to the Black Nazarene after a two-year hiatus, the Traslacion still has yet to return as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.