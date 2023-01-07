Sans Traslacion, Black Nazarene devotees show faith

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sans Traslacion, Black Nazarene devotees still show faith George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2023 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees line up at the Quirino Grandstand on Saturday for the Pagpupugay, one of the changes made to this year’s celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. While devotees were allowed to gather at the grandstand to show devotion to the Black Nazarene after a two-year hiatus, the Traslacion still has yet to return as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Devotion not just about procession’: Nazareno followers unwavering in Traslacion absence Misa Mayor sa Lunes highlight ng pagdiriwang ng Nazareno 2023: tagapagsalita Nazareno 2023: Thousands troop to Quirino Grandstand for Mass, 'Pagpupugay' Read More: Nazarene 2023 Nazareno 2023 Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene 2023 Quirino Grandstand Nazarene Nazareno /sports/01/07/23/top-seed-gauff-to-face-qualifier-in-auckland-final/classified-odd/01/07/23/indian-executive-arrested-for-urinating-on-plane-passenger/business/01/07/23/jack-ma-the-tycoon-grounded-by-chinas-regulators/sports/01/07/23/goorjian-apologizes-after-players-criticize-pba-on-social-media/entertainment/01/07/23/netflix-series-wednesday-to-return-for-2nd-season