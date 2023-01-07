Home  >  News

Pagpupugay instead of Pahalik this Nazareno 2023

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2023 03:01 PM

Faith in the Black Nazarene

A woman wipes the foot of the Black Nazarene image with her her handkerchief during the Pagpupugay at the Quirino Grandstand on Saturday as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Quiapo Church officials decided to hold this activity instead of the traditional “Pahalik”, allowing devotees to still touch the image instead of kissing, as precaution against the spread of viruses.

