Faith in the Black Nazarene

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pagpupugay instead of Pahalik this Nazareno 2023 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2023 03:01 PM A woman wipes the foot of the Black Nazarene image with her her handkerchief during the Pagpupugay at the Quirino Grandstand on Saturday as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Quiapo Church officials decided to hold this activity instead of the traditional "Pahalik", allowing devotees to still touch the image instead of kissing, as precaution against the spread of viruses. Read More: Nazarene 2023 Nazareno 2023 Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene 2023 Quirino Grandstand Nazarene Nazareno Pagpupugay