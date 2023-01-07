Cleaning Quiapo Church

Home > News MULTIMEDIA EcoWaste Coalition urges devotees not to litter during Nazareno 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2023 01:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of environment group EcoWaste Coalition clean the pavement in front of the Quiapo Church on Saturday as they urge the public not to litter while attending masses for the celebration of Black Nazarene. The church-led events, traditionally highlighted by the Traslacion every January 9th but which is canceled for the third time this year due to the pandemic, will run through Monday. Nazareno 2023: Do's and don'ts sa Walk of Faith inilatag Nazareno 2023: Thousands troop to Quirino Grandstand for Mass, 'Pagpupugay' Read More: Nazareno 2023 Nazarene 2023 Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene EcoWaste Coalition Quiapo Church Nazarene environment /sports/01/07/23/warriors-curry-nearing-return-from-shoulder-injury/video/spotlight/01/07/23/misa-mayor-sa-lunes-highlight-ng-nazareno-2023-pari/news/01/07/23/cagayan-de-oro-tagum-to-hold-nazarene-processions/overseas/01/07/23/six-year-old-boy-held-after-shooting-teacher-in-us/overseas/01/07/23/kenya-lgbtq-rights-activist-killed-suspect-arrested