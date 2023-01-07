Cleaning Quiapo Church

MULTIMEDIA

EcoWaste Coalition urges devotees not to litter during Nazareno 2023

ABS-CBN News

Members of environment group EcoWaste Coalition clean the pavement in front of the Quiapo Church on Saturday as they urge the public not to litter while attending masses for the celebration of Black Nazarene. The church-led events, traditionally highlighted by the Traslacion every January 9th but which is canceled for the third time this year due to the pandemic, will run through Monday.