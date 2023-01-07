MULTIMEDIA

Black Nazarene mass returns to Quirino Grandstand

Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

A mass is held at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike previous celebrations, devotees are only allowed to wipe their towels and touch the feet of the Black Nazarene as the traditional kissing or pahalik has been prohibited as precaution against the virus.