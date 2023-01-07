Home > News MULTIMEDIA Black Nazarene mass returns to Quirino Grandstand Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2023 10:16 AM | Updated as of Jan 07 2023 10:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A mass is held at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike previous celebrations, devotees are only allowed to wipe their towels and touch the feet of the Black Nazarene as the traditional kissing or pahalik has been prohibited as precaution against the virus. Nazareno 2023: Thousands troop to Quirino Grandstand for Mass, 'Pagpupugay' Read More: Nazarene 2023 Nazareno 2023 Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene 2023 Quirino Grandstand Nazarene Nazareno /sports/01/07/23/nfl-agrees-to-possible-neutral-site-for-afc-title-game/news/01/07/23/nazareno-2023-thousands-attend-mass-pagpupugay/business/01/07/23/business-mentor-will-you-expand-your-business-this-year/news/01/07/23/fil-am-armless-pilot-recalls-special-meeting-with-benedict-xvi/news/01/07/23/pagasa-monitoring-lpa-east-of-mindanao