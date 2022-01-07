Home  >  News

Sorting patients at Sta. Ana Hospital's triage area

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2022 05:29 PM

Sorting patients at the triage

Health workers attend to people with various ailments at the Sta. Ana Hospital's triage area in Manila on Friday. ICU bed occupancy rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) went up 5 percentage points to 48% on January 7, 2022 from 43% the day before. 

