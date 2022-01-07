Sorting patients at the triage

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sorting patients at Sta. Ana Hospital's triage area Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2022 05:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers attend to people with various ailments at the Sta. Ana Hospital's triage area in Manila on Friday. ICU bed occupancy rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) went up 5 percentage points to 48% on January 7, 2022 from 43% the day before. Philippines records all-time high positivity rate, 21,819 more COVID-19 cases Read More: coronavirus COVID19 health workers triage area Sta Ana Hospital omicron ICU bed occupancy COVID surge /news/01/07/22/rizal-businesses-feel-pinch-of-covid-alert-level-3/entertainment/01/07/22/bts-wraps-2021-with-4-bestsellers-in-us/news/01/07/22/pag-apply-ng-certification-sa-covid-19-home-test-kits-binuksan/sports/01/07/22/donaire-open-to-go-down-to-115-vs-chocolatito-estrada/entertainment/01/07/22/bad-buddy-stars-ohm-nanon-are-good-pals-in-real-life