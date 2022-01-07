MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo church closed

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A Nazareno devotee stands behind barriers meters away from the Quiapo Church on Friday as face-to-face Masses are suspended. The National Task Force against COVID-19 recently announced the suspension of this year’s Traslacion or the feast of the Black Nazarene and related activities due to the rising coronavirus cases.