Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quiapo church closed George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2022 03:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Nazareno devotee stands behind barriers meters away from the Quiapo Church on Friday as face-to-face Masses are suspended. The National Task Force against COVID-19 recently announced the suspension of this year’s Traslacion or the feast of the Black Nazarene and related activities due to the rising coronavirus cases. Read More: Nazareno Quiapo church Traslacion IATF COVID-19 coronavirus /sports/01/07/22/nbl-reschedules-next-36ers-games/entertainment/01/07/22/james-corden-tests-positive-for-covid-19-halts-show/news/01/07/22/quarantine-guests-at-berjaya-to-be-transferred-official/news/01/07/22/bongbong-fails-to-appear-in-comelec-hearing/news/01/07/22/supreme-court-reduces-on-site-working-capacity