Queuing for COVID-19 swab test

Health workers check identification documents of people queueing up for COVID-19 swab test outside a gymnasium in Manila on Friday as new cases of the illness continue to rise. The Philippines on Friday logged its highest ever positivity rate at 40 percent while recording 21,819 new COVID-19 cases.