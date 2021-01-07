Home > News MULTIMEDIA Welcoming the Black Nazarene George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2021 06:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees welcome the replica image of the Black Nazarene inside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran on Thursday, two days before the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene. Unlike previous years, there will be no Traslacion and only 30 percent seating capacity or 300 people will be allowed inside the Quiapo Church as part of protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Devotees discouraged to visit Quiapo Church on Black Nazarene Feast Day Security protocols sa Quiapo handa na para sa misa sa Pista ng Itim na Nazareno Read More: Black nazarene Feast of the coronavirus COVID-19 Black Nazarene Traslacion 2021 Baclaran National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Quiapo Church /overseas/01/07/21/joshua-wong-joins-hong-kong-dissidents-arrested-for-subversion/business/01/07/21/pork-chicken-prices-rise-as-supplies-fall-in-luzon/sports/01/07/21/pba-marcial-begins-talks-with-players-in-sbps-wishlist/news/01/07/21/death-penalty-di-solusyon-sa-krimen-human-rights-lawyer/news/01/07/21/pinoy-medical-frontliners-sa-kuwait-kasama-sa-naunang-nabakunahan-kontra-covid-19