MULTIMEDIA

Welcoming the Black Nazarene

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Devotees welcome the replica image of the Black Nazarene inside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran on Thursday, two days before the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene. Unlike previous years, there will be no Traslacion and only 30 percent seating capacity or 300 people will be allowed inside the Quiapo Church as part of protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19.