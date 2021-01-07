MULTIMEDIA

Clearing operation for Traslacion 2021

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Maintenance workers from the City of Manila conduct cleanup and clearing operations around Quiapo Church in Manila two days ahead of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9. The annual procession of the Black Nazarene, which draws millions of devotees, has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Quiapo church will be celebrating 15 Masses on January 9 and would only accommodate 400 mass-goers per Mass inside the Basilica in observance of the minimum health protocols.