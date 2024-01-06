MULTIMEDIA

Black Nazarene devotees line up for 'Pahalik'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Devotees of the Black Nazarene line up early at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Saturday, ahead of the official start of the 'Papugay sa Itim na Nazareno' or 'Pahalik' tonight. The MMDA set up plastic barriers for queuing at the Quirino Grandstand where the Black Nazarene is positioned.