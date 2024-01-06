MULTIMEDIA

A cleaner 'Baseco Beach'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Personnel from various government agencies, private groups and volunteers participate in a trash clean-up activity along the shores of 'Baseco Beach' in Manila during the launch of the Makiisa sa Kalinga at Inisyatiba Para Sa Malinis na Bayan (KALINISAN) on Saturday. Kalinisan is a convergence initiative aimed at consolidating all efforts toward a healthy and safe environment for all by capacitating local government units and enabling community participation anchored in the tradition of 'bayanihan.'



