MULTIMEDIA
A cleaner 'Baseco Beach'
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 06 2024 12:42 PM
Personnel from various government agencies, private groups and volunteers participate in a trash clean-up activity along the shores of 'Baseco Beach' in Manila during the launch of the Makiisa sa Kalinga at Inisyatiba Para Sa Malinis na Bayan (KALINISAN) on Saturday. Kalinisan is a convergence initiative aimed at consolidating all efforts toward a healthy and safe environment for all by capacitating local government units and enabling community participation anchored in the tradition of 'bayanihan.'
- /news/01/06/24/govt-launches-nationwide-kalinisan-cleanup-drive
