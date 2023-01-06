MULTIMEDIA

Onion buyers flock to Kadiwa Center in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Residents of San Andres in Malate, Manila line up to purchase red and white onions from Nueva Ecija for only P170 per kilo at the Kadiwa Center at the Bureau of Plant Industry on Friday. Department of Agriculture officials previously inspected onion farms in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija where they found out that prices are pumped up by biddings of traders, and prices increase by the hour.

Officials met again Friday afternoon to discuss if they would recommend importation to bring down onion costs after admitting prices will not immediately go down despite expected harvests this month.

