Vaccinations continue as COVID-19 cases soar

Vaccinations continue as PH logs record-high positivity rate

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A child receives a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the Makati Coliseum on Thursday. Health authorities on the same day logged a record high 36.9 percent positivity rate and 17,220 new cases even as 11 laboratories were unable to submit data.