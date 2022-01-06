Duterte orders barangay officials to 'restrain' unvaxxed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte orders barangay officials to 'restrain, arrest' unvaccinated Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo Posted at Jan 06 2022 10:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañan Palace on Thursday. During the taped meeting, the president ordered barangay officials to "restrain" and "arrest" people unvaccinated against COVID-19 who refuse to "stay put", as the Philippines battled a new surge in coronavirus infections. Duterte orders: 'Restrain, arrest' unvaccinated people who refuse to 'stay put' Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Rodrigo Duterte IATF IATF meeting /video/business/01/07/22/psei-not-safe-from-asia-wide-slump/video/news/01/07/22/people-with-covid-19-symptoms-urged-to-isolate-fast/video/business/01/07/22/flights-canceled-as-hong-kong-bans-trips-from-ph/video/news/01/07/22/provinces-tighten-visitor-curbs-amid-omicron-worries/overseas/01/06/22/pope-decries-church-conservatives-encased-in-suit-of-armor