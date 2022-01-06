Home  >  News

Duterte orders barangay officials to 'restrain, arrest' unvaccinated

Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

Posted at Jan 06 2022 10:31 PM

Duterte orders barangay officials to 'restrain' unvaxxed

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañan Palace on Thursday. During the taped meeting, the president ordered barangay officials to "restrain" and "arrest" people unvaccinated against COVID-19 who refuse to "stay put", as the Philippines battled a new surge in coronavirus infections. 

 

