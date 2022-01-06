Booster for riders in Manila

MULTIMEDIA
Drive-thru booster shots for riders in Manila
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 06 2022 12:27 PM
Motorcycle riders from different delivery and ride-hailing apps receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall Thursday. The city government set up a drive-thru system for the riders, open from 8am to 5pm, to encourage the frontliners to get their booster shots amid the rise in cases because of the Omicron variant.
- /business/01/06/22/govt-revenue-up-5-percent-in-first-10-months-of-2021-dof
- /life/01/06/22/look-catriona-gray-in-ballet-inspired-birthday-shoot
- /sports/01/06/22/chelsea-in-control-as-spurs-splutter-in-league-cup-semi
- /news/01/06/22/9000-ofws-staying-in-quarantine-facilities-official
- /news/01/06/22/tagaytay-imposes-restrictions-on-leisure-activities-venues-amid-spike-in-covid-19-cases