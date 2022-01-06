Home  >  News

Drive-thru booster shots for riders in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2022 12:27 PM

Booster for riders in Manila

Motorcycle riders from different delivery and ride-hailing apps receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall Thursday. The city government set up a drive-thru system for the riders, open from 8am to 5pm, to encourage the frontliners to get their booster shots amid the rise in cases because of the Omicron variant. 

