Booster for riders in Manila

Drive-thru booster shots for riders in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Motorcycle riders from different delivery and ride-hailing apps receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall Thursday. The city government set up a drive-thru system for the riders, open from 8am to 5pm, to encourage the frontliners to get their booster shots amid the rise in cases because of the Omicron variant.

