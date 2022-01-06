Berjaya Hotel shut down over quarantine breach

MULTIMEDIA

Makati temporarily closes down Berjaya Hotel over quarantine breach

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The Makati City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) implement the closure order against Berjaya Hotel on Thursday after supposedly allowing a Filipina who had returned from abroad to skip quarantine and attend social gatherings. The BPLO ordered the temporary closure of the hotel after the DOT revoked its permit as a multi-use facility.