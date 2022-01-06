Berjaya Hotel shut down over quarantine breach

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Makati temporarily closes down Berjaya Hotel over quarantine breach George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2022 04:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Makati City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) implement the closure order against Berjaya Hotel on Thursday after supposedly allowing a Filipina who had returned from abroad to skip quarantine and attend social gatherings. The BPLO ordered the temporary closure of the hotel after the DOT revoked its permit as a multi-use facility. Makati temporarily shutters Berjaya Hotel over quarantine breach; hotel cries foul Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Berjaya Hotel Berjaya quarantine breach Makati Makati BPLO /sports/01/06/22/icymi-thirdy-ravena-sinks-basket-beyond-half-court/entertainment/01/06/22/jacob-batalon-on-how-he-grew-as-an-actor-and-why-hes-ready-to-lead-now/video/life/01/06/22/alam-nyo-ba-bakas-ng-tamaraw-nakita-sa-isang-lugar-sa-mindoro/life/01/06/22/ayala-museum-temporarily-closes-amid-omicron-concerns/video/entertainment/01/06/22/piolo-nag-react-sa-mga-kumalat-nilang-retrato-ni-shaina