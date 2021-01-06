Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping watch over the devotees Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2021 05:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees attend the novena for the Black Nazarene at the Quiapo Church on Wednesday as police keep watch to ensure their safety and to implement COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of the cancelled Traslacion, the image of the Black Nazarene will instead be put on display at the church’s balcony while more than a dozen masses will be held Saturday during the feast day itself. Quiapo Church wants 50 pct maximum capacity during Black Nazarene feast Ilang kalsada sa paligid ng Quiapo Church isasara simula Enero 7 THROWBACK: Why devotees endure hardships, risk injuries for Black Nazarene Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Quiapo Church PNP Black Nazarene Traslacion 2021 /overseas/01/06/21/vaccine-dosing-intervals-what-countries-are-doing-around-the-world/news/01/06/21/sunog-sumiklab-sa-residential-area-sa-zamboanga-city/news/01/06/21/de-lima-files-resolution-to-probe-early-vaccination-of-psg-cabinet-members/news/01/06/21/lalaki-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-batangas-pulis-itinangging-sangkot/news/01/06/21/skyway-stage-3-pansamantalang-isasara-simula-gabi-ng-enero-6