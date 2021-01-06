Home  >  News

Keeping watch over the devotees

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2021 05:00 PM

Devotees attend the novena for the Black Nazarene at the Quiapo Church on Wednesday as police keep watch to ensure their safety and to implement COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of the cancelled Traslacion, the image of the Black Nazarene will instead be put on display at the church’s balcony while more than a dozen masses will be held Saturday during the feast day itself. 

