Keeping watch over the devotees

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees attend the novena for the Black Nazarene at the Quiapo Church on Wednesday as police keep watch to ensure their safety and to implement COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of the cancelled Traslacion, the image of the Black Nazarene will instead be put on display at the church’s balcony while more than a dozen masses will be held Saturday during the feast day itself.