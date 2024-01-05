MULTIMEDIA
Veggie value
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 05 2024 03:09 PM
A vegetable vendor puts the current prices of produce on the plastic covers at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on Friday. The Philippine Statistics Authority said inflation eased to 3.9 percent in December 2023, slower than the 4.1 percent clip seen in November and was the lowest inflation rate in the past year.
