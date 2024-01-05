Home  >  News

Quiapo crowd before mammoth procession

Posted at Jan 05 2024 05:33 PM

Quiapo crowd before the big one

Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo church to attend the First Friday Mass on Friday. Today is the first Friday mass of the year and comes before the highly anticipated annual Feast of the Black Nazarene, which is expected to draw a more massive crowd. 

 

