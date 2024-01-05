Quiapo crowd before the big one

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quiapo crowd before mammoth procession ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2024 05:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo church to attend the First Friday Mass on Friday. Today is the first Friday mass of the year and comes before the highly anticipated annual Feast of the Black Nazarene, which is expected to draw a more massive crowd. Marcos declares Jan. 9 a special non-working day in Manila for Traslacion 2024 LIST: Road closures for Traslacion 2024 Bantay-COVID at magnanakaw sa panahon ng Traslacion Read More: Quiapo Black Nazarene Nazareno mass First Friday /entertainment/01/05/24/vilma-approves-kathryn-nadine-tandem-for-t-bird-at-ako/business/01/05/24/doe-eyes-p2-m-per-day-fine-review-of-tax-perks-of-ngcp/entertainment/01/05/24/vilma-reacts-to-bashers-over-her-best-actress-award/news/01/05/24/smni-asks-ntc-officials-to-inhibit-from-case/business/01/05/24/bantay-bigas-says-imports-wont-prevent-rice-price-hike