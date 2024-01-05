MULTIMEDIA

Panay blackout drags on

Courtesy of Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Some residents of Iloilo City access free WiFi from a hotel in the Megaworld district to communicate in the middle of a blackout on Thursday. Large parts of Panay island, which includes the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo, experienced power outages which the government blamed on an interconnection project by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

