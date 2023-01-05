PNP chief offers courtesy resignation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNP Chief Azurin offers courtesy resignation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2023 03:11 PM | Updated as of Jan 05 2023 03:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. shows his resignation letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday. Azurin heeded the call of Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos for all police generals and colonels to submit their courtesy resignation in a bid to clean the PNP of officers involved in the narcotics trade. PNP Chief Azurin submits courtesy resignation amid call to cleanse force Read More: PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Azurin SILG Abalos courtesy resignation drug trade /overseas/01/05/23/ex-nato-chief-says-europe-too-naive-on-chinas-taiwan-threats/business/01/05/23/veggie-prices-seen-to-ease-with-onion-harvest-season/life/01/05/23/look-melai-cantiveros-shares-beauty-of-south-cotabato/video/entertainment/01/05/23/p-pop-group-vxon-performs-fiyaah-on-showtime/overseas/01/05/23/china-hong-kong-border-to-start-reopening-from-sunday