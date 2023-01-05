Home  >  News

PNP Chief Azurin offers courtesy resignation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2023 03:11 PM | Updated as of Jan 05 2023 03:17 PM

PNP chief offers courtesy resignation

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. shows his resignation letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday. Azurin heeded the call of Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos for all police generals and colonels to submit their courtesy resignation in a bid to clean the PNP of officers involved in the narcotics trade.

