Home > News MULTIMEDIA Heavy rainfall as LPA affects Luzon, Visayas Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2023 01:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians cross Taft Avenue amid heavy rains in Manila on Thursday. State weather forecaster has issued rainfall warnings due to a low pressure area west of Catbalogan, Samar, prompting suspension of classes in several areas in the country. Low pressure area to bring rains to swathes of PH #WalangPasok: Enero 5, Huwebes, dahil sa low pressure area Read More: LPA low pressure raea rainfall rainfall warning /video/news/01/05/23/courtesy-resignations-may-hurt-pnp-morale-pimentel/entertainment/01/05/23/agency-warns-vs-unauthorized-enhypen-related-ph-event/spotlight/01/05/23/who-has-imposed-covid-rules-on-travelers-from-china/entertainment/01/05/23/kyla-receives-birthday-birthday-greeting-from-husband/life/01/05/23/prince-harry-accuses-brother-william-of-physical-attack