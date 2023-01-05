Home  >  News

Heavy rainfall as LPA affects Luzon, Visayas

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2023 01:35 PM

Pedestrians cross Taft Avenue amid heavy rains in Manila on Thursday. State weather forecaster has issued rainfall warnings due to a low pressure area west of Catbalogan, Samar, prompting suspension of classes in several areas in the country.

