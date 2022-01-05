Swab Cab returns as COVID-19 cases rise

MULTIMEDIA

OVP's Swab Cab back in action

OVP handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People fall in line for free antigen testing service from the Office of the Vice President’s Swab Cab stationed at Tandang Sora cor. Visayas Avenue on Wednesday. The initiative is done in partnership with the the Quezon City Government, OVP’s Angat Buhay, and UBE Express and comes as the country sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases with health authorities logging a 31.7 percent positivity rate on Thursday.