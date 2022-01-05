Swab Cab returns as COVID-19 cases rise

Home > News MULTIMEDIA OVP's Swab Cab back in action OVP handout Posted at Jan 05 2022 09:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People fall in line for free antigen testing service from the Office of the Vice President’s Swab Cab stationed at Tandang Sora cor. Visayas Avenue on Wednesday. The initiative is done in partnership with the the Quezon City Government, OVP’s Angat Buhay, and UBE Express and comes as the country sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases with health authorities logging a 31.7 percent positivity rate on Thursday. Leni's COVID testing program finds nearly 200 positive cases Read More: coronavirus COVID19 antigen test Swab Cab /sports/01/05/22/obiena-patafa-rift-could-have-been-avoided/sports/01/05/22/barty-beat-gauff-in-australian-open-lead-up/sports/01/05/22/listen-ex-pba-player-garvo-lanete-on-his-next-chapter/life/01/05/22/having-pets-not-kids-robs-us-of-humanity-pope-francis/business/01/05/22/european-equities-extend-gains-as-omicron-fears-fade