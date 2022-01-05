Remote consultation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Home' consultation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2022 09:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Dr. Rayson Dakanay talks to a patient remotely as part of his e-Konsulta Medical Clinic duty out of his home in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Dakanay says one of the challenges his group faces is how to make patients understand and fact-check information about COVID-19 amid the proliferation of inaccuracies about the virus. Philippines posts 10,775 new COVID cases, nearly double from previous day Studies suggest omicron can act as 'natural vaccine' and push delta out with milder cases Read More: coronavirus COVID19 teleconsult online consultation e-Konsulta /sports/01/05/22/obiena-patafa-rift-could-have-been-avoided/sports/01/05/22/barty-beat-gauff-in-australian-open-lead-up/sports/01/05/22/listen-ex-pba-player-garvo-lanete-on-his-next-chapter/life/01/05/22/having-pets-not-kids-robs-us-of-humanity-pope-francis/business/01/05/22/european-equities-extend-gains-as-omicron-fears-fade