Remote consultation

'Home' consultation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dr. Rayson Dakanay talks to a patient remotely as part of his e-Konsulta Medical Clinic duty out of his home in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Dakanay says one of the challenges his group faces is how to make patients understand and fact-check information about COVID-19 amid the proliferation of inaccuracies about the virus.