'Home' consultation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 09:20 PM

Remote consultation

Dr. Rayson Dakanay talks to a patient remotely as part of his e-Konsulta Medical Clinic duty out of his home in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Dakanay says one of the challenges his group faces is how to make patients understand and fact-check information about COVID-19 amid the proliferation of inaccuracies about the virus. 

